The noose is tightening around the SUM Hospital management even as the death toll in the Monday night’s fire tragedy has jumped to 25, following death of four more patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

The State government on Friday de-empanelled 1000-bed SUM Hospital under the Odisha State Treatment Fund and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY).

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) was also mulling action as the hospital management had not allegedly obtained requisite building plan approval for some blocks on its premises.

Commissionerate of Police on Friday took Manoj Nayak, Managing trustee of Siksha and Anusandhan Charitable Trust from the Special Jail, Jharapada, for questioning. Sources said he would be quizzed about organisational responsibilities as well as source of financing for his educational empire.

“In wake of the fire incident in SUM Hospital, it has been decided by the government to de-empanel your hospital with immediate effect. Since the proposed de-empanelment is resorted under exceptional circumstances in the interest of poor patients of the State, the formality of one month notice as per memorandum of understanding has not been adhered to,” said Prakash Chandra Mohapatra, Director of Medical Education and Training, in the notice issued to the hospital.

The Health and Family Welfare Department sources also said the hospital would no more treat patients seeking RSBY benefits. Prior to the fire tragedy, SUM Hospital had been a major healthcare institute for thousands of patients from poorer background. At present, many patients have been admitted in the hospital under OSTF and RSBY scheme. The Health and Family Welfare department has not spelt out the mechanism as to how these patients would switch to other hospitals.

On Thursday night, two patients admitted in government-run Capital Hospital died while two others undergoing treatments in SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, and AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar. breathed their last on Friday. These patients were transferred from Sum Hospital to these hospitals when mishap had taken place on Monday last.

The Khurda district administration also decided to carry out a detail examination of conditions stipulated under The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act by which permission of SUM Hospital was renewed.