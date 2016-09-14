Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesdayy refused to term the recent hooch tragedy in Gopalganj in which 18 persons died as “failure of prohibition”, saying such incidents have happened in states where there was no ban on liquor.

“Some people started saying prohibition has failed in the wake of hooch tragedy in Gopalganj. But, there has been bigger hooch incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha where there is no ban on alcohol,” he said while addressing a workshop of doctors from rural areas on prohibition.

Listing the virtues of the decision to declare Bihar a complete dry state in April last, Mr. Kumar said: “Steps taken by the State government (on alcohol ban) cannot be retreated.”

The Chief Minister said it was he who had ordered a probe on the basis of circumstantial evidence and media reports into the Gopalganj tragedy last month.

Asserting that the ban on alcohol has given him satisfaction which no other work has provided, Mr. Kumar stressed on public awareness alongside strict enforcement of the new liquor law for better results.-PTI