The Orissa High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere in the technical aspects of the repair work of Jagamohan of Shri Jagannath Temple at Puri currently undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The High Court, however, will continue to monitor the legal aspect of it to ensure that the repair works are completed as per the schedule.

The ASI had earlier informed the Court that the fixing of steel pillars would be over by November this year, the fixing of box frames by April next year and the entire renovation work of the Jagamohan, the prayer hall of the temple, would be over by June, much before the next year’s Rath Yatra.

Detailing the progress in work, the ASI on the day submitted yet another status report to the Court following which a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Vinnet Saran directed the counsel of ASI to submit another status report in the first week of next month.

The HC directions came during the hearing of a PIL.