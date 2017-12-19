HC seeks statement from minor to end pregnancy

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked a 15-year-old girl, who is four months pregnant, to come clean on whether she wanted to terminate her pregnancy from an alleged marriage she had with a man after running away from her home.

A Bench of Justice S. Murlidhar and Justice I.S. Mehta asked the girl, through her parents, to give a statement in writing on whether she wanted the pregnancy to be terminated.

The High Court noted that the girl had made contradictory statements before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the medical board at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and then before the court.

The girl had gone missing since March 31 after she left home following an altercation with her mother. She was recovered from village Narora in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh after her parent moved the High Court with a petition to find her. While the man, with whom she ran away, was taken into custody on November 27, she was sent to Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre as she refused to go with her parents. Later, she went back to her parents.

On Tuesday, the girl appeared before the court. The judges had a conversation with her inside the judge’s chamber where she said that she had re-thought her position and wanted to terminate the pregnancy to pursue her studies.