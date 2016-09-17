The Rajasthan High Court has reserved its order in a criminal revision petition filed by Chief Secretary Om Prakash Meena's estranged wife Geeta Singhdeo seeking financial support from her husband for study of their daughter, who is pursuing post-graduation in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

The courts of Metropolitan Magistrate and Additional District Judge had earlier refused to entertain the plea. The Bench of Justice Prashant Agrawal reserved the order on Thursday on completion of hearing, in which Ms. Singhdeo sought 700 pounds per month from Mr. Meena for education of the couple's daughter.

Mr. Meena's daughter had recently created a flutter by accusing her father of molesting her during her teen years. She reportedly sent an e-mail to the High Court's Registry with these allegations.

Ms. Singhdeo said in the court that she was made to bear all educational expenses of her daughter which were beyond her financial capacity. However, Mr. Meena's counsel contended that his daughter had gone to U.K. without his permission and he had no obligation to support her studies for a long duration in a foreign country.

The case in which Mr. Meena's daughter has made allegations pertains to cruelty and domestic violence against his wife. Ms. Singhdeo has sought orders for CBI inquiry into her complaint.