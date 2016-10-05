The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Siddharth Maharia, son of Independent MLA Nandkishore Maharia, who is the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case of July 3, in which three persons were killed.

Siddharth, 24, had contended in his bail application that his driver was behind the wheel at the time when the car rammed into a three-wheeler and a Police Control Room van late in the night. His counsel said there were “conflicting reports” about the claim of drunken-driving in the case.