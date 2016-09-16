: Concerned over death of two young boys, one at an SDMC school in Kapashera and the other at the Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed all schools – MCD, Delhi government, central and private – and the Directorate of Education to carry out periodical inspection of school buildings and premises and ensure that all defects and loopholes are rectified.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued the directions while deciding a petition by AAP MLA Col Devinder Sehrawat seeking directions for judicial inquiry into the incidents of January 28 when four-year-old Ankit died after falling into an open sewer pit at an SDMC primary school, Kapashera. In another incident, on January 30, six-year-old Divyansh, a student of Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, was found dead in a water tank near the amphitheatre of the school.

In order to ensure that no such incidents happen in future in Delhi schools, the Bench ordered that “all the schools in Delhi including MCD, NDMC, government schools, private schools and government-aided schools shall carry out periodical inspections of the buildings and premises and submit a quarterly report to the office of Directorate of Education, Caretaking Branch, GNCTD.”

“The Directorate of Education is directed to constitute special task force, zone-wise, which will visit the schools under their respective zones on a monthly basis and submit their reports to the Directorate of Education, Caretaking Branch, GNCTD,” the court ordered. The executive engineers of the municipal corporations have also been directed to visit the schools under their area of control on a monthly basis to rectify defects.