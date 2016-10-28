The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed fugitive servitor Damodar Mahasuhar of the Jagannath Temple in Puri to appear before the local investigating police officer and cooperate with the prosecution in investigating into the cases for which he has been booked. He has been booked for his alleged involvement in assaulting journalists and threatening the district collector

Justice B. K. Nayak of the High Court, however, gave an interim protection to the beleaguered servitor by staying the execution of a non-bailable arrest warrant (NBW) issued against him. The High Court also stayed the proceedings initiated against him by the Puri police to proclaim him an “absconder” and attachment of his properties under Section 82 and 83 of CrPC.

After his anticipatory bail was rejected by the High Court in August this year, Damodar had once again approached the HC with a plea to quash the subsequent proceedings initiated against him by the police. Observing that it was “premature” to prosecute Damodar under Section 82 and 83 of CrPC, the HC on Thursday gave temporary relief to him, but nevertheless asked him to surrender before the IO.

In a related development, the additional district judge court of Puri granted bail to another temple servitor Saina Khuntia. Reports reaching here said Khuntia has been granted bail.