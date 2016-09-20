The Haryana government has decided to spend about Rs 28.60 crore in three years to address the cyber security requirements of various departments and agencies of the State, a high-level meeting was informed on Monday.

The Information Security Management Office (ISMO) established by the State government would address requirements such as core Information Technology (IT) infrastructure for security management, security laboratory, Security Operations Centre (SOC), Continuous Vulnerability Management (CVM) and Governance, Risk and Compliance mechanisms.

This was informed during a meeting of the State-level Steering Committee-IT PRISM here presided over by Chief Secretary D. S. Dhesi.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to use government e-mail for exchange of information.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the IT Plan of the Home Department, under which about Rs 2.36 crore would be spent on development and maintenance of IT infrastructure in the next five years.

The implementation of the plan would provide an online channel to avail the services of the department, besides allowing applicants to check the status of their service requests online. It would also pave the way for developing online centralised repository of certificates and a unified database.

It was informed in the meeting that Wi-Fi facility would soon be launched in Common Service Centres in 100 villages. As many as 79 villages have already been connected with National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) for this purpose, an official release said.

Apart from this, the IT Resource Policy of the State government was also approved during the meeting.

This policy governs the usage of IT resources from an end user’s perspective and is aimed at ensuring proper access to and usage of Government’s IT resources and prevent their misuse.

Use of resources provided by the central and State governments implies the user’s agreement to be governed by this policy.

This policy is applicable to all employees of the Haryana Government, of those State or UT governments that use the IT resources of the Haryana Government and those state or UT Governments that choose to adopt this policy in future.

It also covers employees of Public Service Undertakings, Boards, Corporations and agencies, besides contractual, consolidated or casual workers or any other workers drawing wages from the public exchequer. - PTI

