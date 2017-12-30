Haryana to safeguard vegetable growers

Farmers to be compensated by Haryana state if rates dropped below the protected price | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Haryana government on Saturday launched a price deficit compensation scheme, Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, to ensure that vegetable farmers are protected against a fall in crop prices.

Tomato, onion, potato and cauliflower have been included in the scheme. Farmers would be compensated by the State if rates dropped below the protected price. This would ensure that the farmers received a fair price for their produce.

Launching the scheme in Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that compensation at the rate of ₹400 a quintal would be given for tomato and potato and ₹500 a quintal for onion and cauliflower.

“The State government will make good the difference if and when the prices go below the mentioned prices,” he said.

Agriculture Minister O.P. Dhankar said with the launch of the scheme, the farmers would no more have to throw their produce on the roads.