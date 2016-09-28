The Haryana government will release its Film Policy by this year end, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

“The State Information, Public Relation and Languages department has been instructed to prepare the state’s Film Policy at the earliest,” Khattar said in the first meeting on Haryana’s ‘Swarna Jayanti’ Celebrations at Panchkula.

The year-long celebrations will begin on November 1, 2016 and end October 31, 2017 and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gurgaon, he said.

“With a view to encourage film makers in Haryana, the State government has already given incentives to award winning Haryanvi films ‘Pagri’ and ‘Satrangi’,” Mr. Khattar said.

Haryanvi films will be screened in every village during the International Film Festival, as part of the year—long celebrations, he said.

Former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi suggested the government should showcase ‘Rakhigarhi’ in Hisar, a part of the Harappan civilisation, to the world.

Leader of Opposition Ashok Arora suggested farmers should be given incentives because they have played an important role in Haryana’s development.

Mr. Khattar said all events to mark the state’s golden jubilee should be organised by rising above “petty politics”.

The CM also released a Swaran Jayanti booklet in English and Hindi. - PTI