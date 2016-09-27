The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has decided to integrate 54 mandis with electronic-national agriculture market (e-NAM) in the first phase of the ambitious project.

While four grain markets of Ellenabad, Karnal, Ambala City and Shahbad have already been connected under e-NAM as a pilot project, 27 others will be covered under online platform by the end of this month, a HSAMB spokesman said here on Monday.

He said that the remaining 23 grain markets would be connected by March 31, 2017. This will ensure transparent sale transactions, he said.

He said that the Board has spent Rs. 823.66 crore on various development works including upgradation of grain markets, construction of new link roads and special repair of existing roads during the past two years.

Out of these, Rs. 342.84 crore have been spent on development of new grain markets and upgradation of facilities in the existing markets. In addition, works to the tune of Rs. 272.29 crore for providing similar facilities in existing markets are in progress.

Referring to the schemes to be launched during the year long golden jubilee celebrations marking completion of 50 years of Haryana being carved out as a separate State, the spokesman said that 31 mandis would be connected with e-NAM between November 1, 2016 and October 31, 2017.

Besides, Kisan Bazaar would set up in mandis at Panchkula and Rohtak. The Board will also complete automation facilities in 10 mandis of Hisar, Uklana, Barwala, Pipli, Cheeka, Kunjpura, Indri, Barara, Babain and Asandh. - PTI