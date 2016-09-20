In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday transferred 27 senior IAS officers with immediate effect.

Rajan Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department in place of Prasanta Kumar Mahapatra, who will be new Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, an official spokesman said here.

Shyam Sunder Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Supplies Department has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department in place of P. Raghavendra Rao, who will be new Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Departments.

Sanjeev Kaushal has been assigned Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department with additional charge of Public Health Engineering Department, the spokesman said.

Vijai Vardhan, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Department, Rajni Sekhri Sibal, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department has been posted as Animal Husbandary and Dairying Department in place of Abhilaksh Likhi, who will be new Principal Secretary, Tourism Department.

Shashi Bala Gulati, Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Department in place of Shrikant Walgad, who will be Principal Secretary, Environment Department, he said.

Alok Nigam, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation Department.

Principal Secretaries

Trilok Chand Gupta, Principal Secretary, Haryana Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department has been posted as Principal Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department.

Sidhi Nath Roy, Principal Secretary, Environment Department has been posted as Principal Secretary, Fisheries Department in place of Anil Malik, who will be Principal Secretary, Technical Education relieving A. K. Singh of the charge, the spokesman said.

Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department has been posted as Principal Secretary, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department in place of Trilok Chand Gupta.

Mahavir Singh, Principal Secretary, Civil Aviation and Labour Departments has been posted as Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department and Principal Secretary, Civil Aviation Departments, the spokesman said.

Sumita Misra, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department goes as Principal Secretary, Housing Department and Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs Department.

Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation and Irrigation Departments has been posted as Principal Secretary, Power Department and Principal Secretary, Irrigation Department.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority, Haryana and Chairman, Haryana Minerals Limited has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department.. - PTI