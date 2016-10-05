The Punjab government has started official paddy procurement across the State from October 1.

In Ramdas grain market nearly 20,000 bags (37.5 kg each) have arrived, but only 600 have been bought at the minimum support price.

Gurnam Singh (65), has been waiting for over four days now in the same grain market as his paddy is yet to be purchased.

“They [government officials and commission agents are hand in glove. They want us to keep waiting here so that once we are frustrated we will be compelled to seek “distress sale” at lower prices to private traders,” alleged Mr. Gurnam.

While the ruling SAD-BJP government has been claiming that evacuations were started in the wake of escalating tension after the Army carried out surgical strikes to destroy terror launch pads across the LoC, farmers in most of the border villages are worried that they may have to suffer huge losses as their major kharif season crop — paddy is almost ready for harvesting.

The Centre has recently allowed the farmers having their land at the fence to reap and lift their crop, following which they have hastened crop harvesting in the six border districts — Ferozepur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Taran Tarn, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, which have villages within 10 km from the International order.

Political leaders who have been camping and touring the border villages are accusing the ruling government of deliberately creating a panic situation to gain political mileage ahead of elections.

Former Punjab State Congress President and MP Partap Singh Bajwa who was touring Ajnala in Amritsar and neighbouring Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, told The Hindu in Ghonawal village that farmers have been hit hard by evacuations.

“Farmers are facing problems in harvesting as well as selling their produce in these border districts..Its difficult for farmers to bring their produce to grain markets due to restrictions..Government should infact make provisions for buying produce from farmers field itself..With restrictions in border villages how will farmers bring their produce to markets,” he said.