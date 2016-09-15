Union Minister Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday dubbed the happenings in the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh as their “futile bid” to build public image in view of 2017 Assembly polls.

The senior BJP leader expressed hope that the BJP will win the elections hands down with a majority, as the people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with “lawlessness” in the State.

“Organisation of SP is experiencing that it cannot run government. To build confidence in public, it (SP) is making changes in its ministry and the organisation,” the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Minister told reporters here.

The turf war in U.P. turned worse with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday stripping his uncle Shivpal Yadav of key ministerial portfolios, hours after the former was removed as party’s state unit chief by SP supremo Mulayam Singh who appointed Shivpal Yadav in his son’s place.

Two days ago, Akhilesh Yadav had relieved two ministers, considered close to Mr. Singh , from the U.P. Cabinet.

“It’s a futile exercise aimed at building SP’s public image,” Mr. Mishra, a BJP veteran from Uttar Pradesh, said responding to a query on the goings-on in SP.

However, Mr. Mishra added that he would not comment on the internal matter of the SP.

“I feel that people of U.P. are fed up with lawlessness prevailing in State.

They are realising that government won’t do any good to them.

“Even SP supremo Mulayam Singh had criticised the UP ministers over corruption. He had said that musclemen are growing stronger in UP,” the BJP leader said.

On the saffron party’s strategy for UP polls, Mr. Mishra said BJP was preparing itself right from booth level.