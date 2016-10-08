A gamut of issues relating to the foreigners’ issue in Hailakandi district of Assam was reviewed at a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Moloy Bora here on Friday as a sequel to the DCs and the SPs’ conference in Guwahati recently.

Deputy Commissioner Bora called upon all the officials to see to it that the foreigners’ issue vis-a-vis detection and initiation of action, including deletion of names from electoral rolls, is taken to its logical conclusion in the light of the importance and significance accorded by the present dispensation since day one.

Mr Bora underscored the need for evolving a foolproof mechanism involving better monitoring, coordination and accountability to address effectively the vexed foreigners’ problem.

“No foreigners must be allowed to go scotfree and action must be initiated against them, including detention in the designated camps,” he said categorically.

He also underlined the need for early disposal of cases pending in the Foreigner’s Tribunal in the district and sending the detected illegal immigrants to the designated camps till they are deported.

Mr Bora further drove home the message that no genuine Indian citizen must be subjected to any sort of harassment during the process of detection of foreigners.

The Deputy Commissioner called upon the officers to strike off the names of those found to be foreigners from the voters list, ration card, driving licence as well as debar them from availing Government schemes.

The issue of ‘D (doubtful) Voters’ also figured in the meeting and the Deputy Commissioner gave clear instructions to the officials to initiate steps in right earnest so that the matter is not kept hanging in the balance any longer.

Discussing the problems confronting the Foreigner’s Tribunal, Mr Bora assured that steps would be taken to solve the problems. - PTI

