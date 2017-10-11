Gurdaspur bypoll witnesses 56% turnout

more-in

Punjab’s Gurdaspur Parliamentary by-election saw 56% voter turnout on Wednesday with minor incident of clash between workers of the Congress and the BJP-Akali Dal.

The polling percentage in Gurdaspur constituency during the 2014 parliamentary election was 70.03%, according to an electoral official.

“By-election to Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency concluded on Wednesday peacefully with the total voting percentage recorded at 56%,” said Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, V.K. Singh.

“Polling across the State was peaceful. Dera baba Nanak Assembly constituency registered highest voting percentage of 65% while the Batala Assembly constituency saw lowest voting percentage of 50%,” he said.

Gurdaspur parliamentary seat fell vacant after the demise of Member of Parliament Vinod Khanna in April this year.

The election witnessed a triangular fight between Sunil Jakhar of the Congress, Swarn Salaria of the BJP and Major General (retd) Suresh Khajuria of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Police said a minor scuffle between Akali Dal and Congress workers was reported from Pahra village in which at least five Akali workers was injured.

Senior SAD leader Dr. Daljit Cheema alleged that Congress workers attacked Akali Dal workers in Pahra village and no FIR has been registered yet.

AAP candidate also alleged that Congress polling agents were trying to influence voters inside a polling booth in Sujanpur. A complaint in this regard was filed with the Election Commission.

Counting of votes would take place on October 15 and results would be announced the same day.