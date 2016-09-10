As many as 15 people have died since Thursday reportedly after consuming spurious liquor in a village in Surat. Startled by the incident, the Gujarat government has constituted a three-member committee to probe the issue and submit its report within three days.

"Since Thursday, 15 people have died so far after consuming hooch in Vareli village near Surat. We have sent their blood and viscera samples for forensic test to ascertain the exact cause of death. A high-level committee has also been set up," said Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja.

According to him, the State Home Department has also transferred police officials of the area and an inquiry has been ordered against police personnel to fix responsibility.

All those died are migrant labourers engaged in casual labour in industrial factories in Surat district. Many local breweries have reportedly come up in villages in the district, which has more than 5 lakh migrant labourers.

ADGP V.M. Pargi, State prohibition and excise director B.K. Kumar and deputy director of forensic science laboratory M.S. Dahiya are the members of the panel.