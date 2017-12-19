Gujarat, H.P. victories show public is with PM, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has highlighted the public’s support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly building, the CM said, “The BJP has achieved tremendous success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. This success has once again underlined that the common man in every state is strongly standing behind our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Large-scale attempts were made to spread lies and fuel tensions but the common people of India know that only Narendra Modi’s leadership can take them on the path of progress. India has once again put a stamp on Narendra Modi’s leadership and backed his politics of development and trust. Even after 22 years of rule, the BJP has won in Gujarat on such a massive scale. No other political party has ever managed to achieve this trust of Indian public in the past. Even this time, the BJP has polled close to 50 per cent votes (in Gujarat) which is incredible,” Mr. Fadnavis added.

The CM also congratulated the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP workers from both States and the local leadership.

He also commended the leadership of party president Amit Shah for putting the 19th state in the BJP’s kitty.