As death toll of those killed due to consumption of spurious liquor rose to 21 on Tuesday, the Gujarat government launched a State-wide crackdown to rein in the flow of liquor. More than 200 cases have been filed and dozens of liquor dens and breweries destroyed.

The State government also transferred Surat range IG Narsimha Komar and Surat rural SP Mayur Chavda after the hooch tragedy in a village near Surat.

Shamsher Singh has been appointed as new range IG while Nirlipt Rai from Ahmedabad has been posted as rural SP in Surat.

Meanwhile, a high-level three-member committee has submitted its report to the home department in the Surat hooch tragedy.