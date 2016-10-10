Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will double the monthly salary of guest teachers in addition to regularising them as permanent staff. The move spells relief for around 17,000 guest teachers currently engaged in government schools.

At a press conference at his official residence in Civil Lines, Mr. Kejriwal said that the guest teachers will get fixed monthly salaries of around Rs.32,000 to Rs.34,000 pending approval from the Cabinet to whom the proposal will be presented for consideration in the coming week.

“A decision will be soon taken by the Cabinet. We are also working to regularise the guest teachers and that file is being sent to the Lieutenant-Governor once again,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that the file had been returned to the government from Raj Niwas.

Under the current arrangement, guest teachers are entitled to daily wages between Rs.700 to Rs.900, which means they earn around Rs.17,000 to Rs.20,000 a month.

Fair price shops

Meanwhile, aiming to check pilferage in the food distribution system, Mr. Kejriwal announced that all Fair Price Shops will be equipped with Point of Sale (PoS) machines by March next year, The GPS-based process will help keep track of commodities sent from godowns to the shops and the amount received.

Ration card beneficiaries will also be linked with the Aadhaar system, Mr. Kejriwal said.