Activists of the Mizo National Youth Front (MNYF), youth wing of the Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), on Monday drove out all employees of the State Directorate of Land Revenue and Settlement from their office in protest against hike in revenue stamp fee, Aizawl district SP Lalhuliana Fanai said.

Fanai told PTI that all employees of the department went home and the police managed to stop the MNYF workers from locking the office and no untoward incident happened afterwards.

The MNYF in a press statement asked all employees of the Land Revenue and Settlement department not to go to office from today and also appealed to the people not to visit the department’s office.

The MNF had opposed the hike in the Revenue Stamp Fee and had written to the Chief Minister to withdraw the order.

The State government suspended the present rate of Revenue Stamp Fee “until further orders” and notified that the fee would be levied in accordance with previous rates. - PTI