Even as the electioneering for the November 19 by-election to the Hayuliang Assembly seat is gaining momentum, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has alleged that the NEDA government in the State is “deliberately” holding the resignation letter of the Congress candidate who wants to resign from a government post to contest the election.

Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE&WS) department chief engineer Lapalum Kri, who is the official candidate of the Congress for the by-poll, has applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), but till date the State government has not given its approval, APCC president Padi Richo alleged.

Richo said that Congress high command has approved of Kri’s candidature and accordingly he had applied for VRS on September 5 last, requesting the State government to accept it with effect from September 30.

“Surprisingly, the State government is yet to approve of Kri’s VRS request, in spite of getting all the clearances, including vigilance. On the other hand, resignation of Dasanglu Tulang Pul, the NEDA candidate contesting on the BJP ticket, who is a government employee working as WC Meter Reader in the power department was readily accepted by the government,” Richo alleged adding that NEDA is afraid of facing the Congress in the by-poll sensing strong public support for the Congress candidate. - PTI