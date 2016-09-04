Goa’s first chapel dedicated to Mother Teresa will be inaugurated on Sunday, to coincide with the nun’s canonisation ceremony.

The Chorao Communidade (village land commune) and the St. Bartholomew Church committee will mark the occasion with prayers in the new chapel.

Schools in the State will celebrate the occasion over the next three days, with recitations and speeches.

