Goa will host a three-day birdwatching festival, proposed to be an annual event, for national and international birding enthusiasts from November 11 to 13.

Two hundred delegates registered on a first-come-first-served basis will be treated to birdwatching tours in south Goa’s Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary (also the location of technical sessions with ornithologists), Mollem National Park on the state’s eastern border with Karnataka, and the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in the island of Chorao. Goa’s state bird, the bulbul, is prominent in the logo for the festival.

Goa represents a unique confluence of two diverse ecosystems — marine and rainforest, which has resulted in an astonishing diversity of species, said Goa’s Minister for Environment and Forest Rajendra Arlekar.

“A three-day festival like this would give a big boost to the nascent bird tourism in this coastal state,” President of the Goa Bird Conservation Network (GBCN) Parag Rangnekar said. GBCN is coordinating with the Forest Department for the event.