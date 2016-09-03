The South Goa Additional Sessions Judge Sherin Paul on Saturday convicted Goan model Siddesh Dashrath Juvekar on charges of raping and cheating a girl from Navelim in south Goa.

The sentencing has been fixed for September 7.

Siddesh who has been pursuing modeling as a career had represented Goa and was the first runner up at the ‘Mr. India Man Hunt’ contest held last year in Delhi by Sky Walk Entertainment.

Siddesh on November 13, 2013 was charge sheeted by the Colva Police in south Goa under Sections 376 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of rape and cheating. He is accused of having repeated forcible sexual intercourse with the victim girl under the false promise of marrying her. He was further charged of cheating the victim to the tune of over Rs.10 lakhs by taking money from her on the false pretext of starting a business.

He was, however, on July 4, 2014 discharged by the then South Goa Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Tendulkar without going through the trial. The victim girl by a Criminal Writ Petition moved the High Court challenging the order discharging the accused.

Allowing the victim’s petition Justice S.B. Shukre of the Bombay High Court at Goa while quashing and setting aside the South Goa Additional District Judge’s order directed the accused Juvekar to appear before the Margao Sessions Court and to face trial for the alleged offences.

Justice Shukre in his order observed that the South Goa Additional Sessions Judge had committed illegality by discharging the accused in disregard of the well settled principles of law and that such an order cannot stand the scrutiny of law.