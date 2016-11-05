Goa is set to witness the sporting spectacle Paradise Trails, one of the State’s most challenging running events, on November 12.

Organised by Uphill EMG, a company with repute in the sporting scene in the country, and supported by Goa Tourism, Paradise Trails Goa will cover beaches and deep forests, all the way to peaks with majestic views.

Organisers said they expected 55-60 participants from within the country and abroad in this first-of-its-kind race in the tourist hub.

Runners will embark on a journey expected to be a unique experience. The trails offer a variety of ascents and descents akin to some of the hill and mountain races conducted in Europe where runners need to be fully aware of the natural obstacles. They will also have to adapt themselves to the challenging nature of the trails.

Another highlight is that the trails will lead runners through two wildlife sanctuaries — Netravali, situated in the Sanguem taluk in Eastern Goa and Cotigao, located in the Canacona taluk in South Goa. The reserves are home to some of the magnificent animals, birds and foliage.

Runners will be making their way under a canopy of trees that grow as tall as 40-50 feet. The highest altitude the runners are required to conquer comes up to about 350 feet at a hill called ‘Ravan Dongar’.

The race comprises two challenging segments — 25K Trail Run and 101K Ultra Trail Run.