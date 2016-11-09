Goa is expecting tourists, amateur birdwatchers and renowned ornithologists to participate in its three-day bird festival to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar at the Bondla wildlife sanctuary in south Goa on Friday. Goa’s state bird, the bulbul, has been chosen as the logo for the festival.

Goa Minister for Environment and Forest Rajendra Arlekar said the festival would give a big boost to bird tourism in the coastal State. Ajay Saxena, Principal Chief Conservator of Goa, said that of the 1,224 bird species recorded in India, tiny Goa has recorded 432 species.