A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed self-immolation in her house after she was sexually harassed by two youths of the same village.

The incident occurred at Lacheda village yesterday. The two youths, Mohan Kumar and Sonu Singh, have been arrested, SHO Amresh Singh said, adding a case of abetting suicide and under POCSO Act has been registered against them.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the two youths allegedly molested the victim when she had gone to the fields.

Hearing her cries, the villagers rushed to help her and nabbed the two youths who were handed over to the police.

Later, the victim committed suicide by setting herself ablaze. She died on spot.

Security has been tightened in the village.