A 17-year-old girl was found hanging close to her home in Dhubulia area of Nadia district this morning with the police arresting a boy known to her in this connection.

“The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem and we have arrested one in this connection. We have initiated an investigation in the unnatural death,” Nadia SP Sheesh Ram Jhajharia said.

The girl’s mother, Swapna, said her daughter’s body was found in the morning hanging from a tree, barely 400 metre from their house after she went missing last night.

The girl’s father has also lodged a complaint alleging his daughter has been brutalised and murdered.

Rajkumar Roy, known to the girl and studying in her class, was arrested after the incident, Mr. Jhajharia said.

The girl’s family claimed she was found missing from her room late on Friday night following which they started looking for her. The villagers also joined in after being informed by the family and found her hanging in the morning, he said.

The girl’s parents were away but other family members including her brother and grandmother were at home, the SP said, adding a mobile phone was found from the spot. - PTI