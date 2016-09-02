Geelani against holding talks with all-party delegation

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Friday asked “all stakeholders” to refrain from meeting the all-party delegation led by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, scheduled to arrive here on Sunday.

The 28-member all-party delegation is slated to hold interactions with various sections in the wake of the latest wave of violence in Kashmir that has left 69 people dead.

In a statement, the Hurriyat leader said such an exercise would be meaningless as the lawmakers had not recognised Kashmir as a dispute.