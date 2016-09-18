Gang rape a trivial issue, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday dubbed the controversy over beef found in biryani and the gang rape of two sisters in Mewat as a “trivial issue”.

“These are trivial issues and I don’t pay much attention to these small issues. Today we should be talking about Swarna Jayanti celebrations and achievements of Haryana government,” Mr. Khattar told reporters.

The Chief Minister was talking to the media on the sidelines of an event to celebrate 50 years of Haryana.

On August 25, a couple was allegedly beaten to death and two of their relatives, including a woman and a minor, were allegedly gang-raped after being held hostage by five armed robbers in Dhingeri village of Tauroo in Mewat, about 45 km from Gurgaon.

Even as the murder and gang rape incident rocked Mewat, a new controversy erupted after beef was found in samples of biryani collected in the region. Haryana has banned beef consumption.

A State-run veterinary office that tested the samples stated that beef was used in the biryani being sold in the district.

Earlier, on the direction of the Haryana government, Haryana Cow Protection Task Force in-charge DIG Bharti Arora, and Gau Sewa Aayog Chairman Bhani Ram Mangla, ahead of the Eid festival held a drive to check biryani for beef and collected seven samples from Mewat. — IANS