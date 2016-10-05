INTRICATE WORK: The idol made of 30,000 matchsticks on display in Panaji. — Photo: Special Arrangement

A 12-foot-tall Ganesh idol said to be made of 30,000 match sticks during the recent Ganesh festival in Goa has found a place in the Indian Book of Records.

YUVA, an association of non-governmental organisations in the city, created the sculpture. A spokesperson for YUVA said that the teams created history by making the tallest eco-friendly Ganesh idol from matchsticks. Hundreds of people visited the exhibit when it was displayed in a historical part of the city.

Ms. Shefali Singh, records management team, India Book of Records, Faridabad, has acknowledged the record through a letter, dated September 29, to the club.

Raghuvir Mahale of YUVA said they hope to earn a place for the idol in the Limca Book of Records and have submitted an application.