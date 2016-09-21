The historic Rajghat, a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, is being properly maintained despite the normal wear and tear due to daily visits by thousands of people, Delhi High Court was told on Tuesday.

The Rajghat Samadhi Committee, entrusted with maintaining the memorial, submitted before a Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal that Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was responsible for its upkeep and it has rectified all deficiencies at the site.

Affidavit

The committee’s submission was made in an affidavit in response to allegations in a PIL that the monument was not being properly maintained.

- PTI