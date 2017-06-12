Gadkari promises ferry service in U.P. for 2019 Kumbh Mela

more-in

The Centre is likely to launch steamer services along the Ganges between Allahabad and Varanasi to ferry pilgrims during Ardh Kumbh Mela to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Monday.

Mr. Gadkari held a press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after a meeting at the Transport Bhawan here to review pending road and waterway projects in the State. “Fifteen crore people are expected to visit Allahabad on a single day for Kumbh Mela in 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has requested to explore waterways transport facilities for pilgrims. We may start steamer services, along with private sector participation, to ferry passengers between Allahabad and Varanasi,” Mr. Gadkari said.

Projects on track

Road projects worth ₹10,000 crore were given a go-ahead at the meeting, Mr. Adityanath said. “In U.P., 73 State highways with 6,260 km length will be converted into national highways. The Centre has assured us to convert another 15 State highways into national highways,” Mr. Adityanath said.