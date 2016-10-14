The release of movie 31st October , based on the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been opposed again in the Delhi High Court.

A plea has been filed afresh against its release after the High Court on October 5 refused to entertain the plea, saying it was “badly drafted” and the censor board was neither approached before, nor made a party. The petitioner now has impleaded the censor board as a party in his petition which claims that going by the trailers, posters and banners of the film starring Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das in the lead, it is against the ideology of the “oldest political party of the country”. PTI