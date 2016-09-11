Four women members of a family were killed in Sangli district of western Maharashtra on Saturday.

Police said that Sushila Irkar (60), her daughter-in-law Sindhubai Irkar (40), and Sindhubai’s daughters Rupali (19) and Rani (16) were killed in their village in Jat tehsil with sharp weapons.

The motive for the killings has not yet been established.