Four persons of a family, including parents and their two young children, were killed in a road accident on Haladiapadar flyover under Gosaninuagaon police station limits in Berhampur of Odisha.

Another two-year-old child of the family has received serious injury. The family of five was travelling on a bike when it was hit by an empty private school bus on the flyover. Three persons -- Santosh Gouda (35), his son Krushna Gouda (7) and daughter Mama Gouda (5) -- died on the spot. Santosh’s wife Kakuni Gouda (30) and another child Rahul Gouda (2) were seriously injured. Kakuni and Rahul were immediately shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital. Kakuni died in the hospital, while Rahul was still battling for life.

According to police sources, the driver of the bus is absconding.

Santosh was a mason from Chanchadapalli village under Digapahandi police station limits. He was staying with his family in Berhampur. On Wednesday, Santosh was on his way to Golanthara to attend a family function when he met with the accident.