Four workers were killed and 13 sustained injuries in gas leakage in a fertilizer plant of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), a Gujarat government-run PSU, near Dahej in Bharuch.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

"Four persons have died and over a dozen have been injured in the accident," said Bharuch SP Sandeep Singh. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital and the two people, who are said to be in a critical condition, were taken to Vadodara.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel has demanded a detailed probe into the incident. Mr. Patel also called up district collector regarding the accident.

District collector Sandeep Sangale has asked the director of Industrial Safety and Health to investigate and submit a report. The GNFC management has also constituted a technical committee to investigate into the causes that led to the leakage in the plant.