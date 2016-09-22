Four bodies, including that of two women and a child, were recovered from a hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday, the police said.

The bodies were stated to be of the husband, wife, their minor child and the sister of the wife who had checked into the hotel in Ganeshguri area last evening, the police said.

This morning when the family did not open the door of their room till 10 am, the hotel authorities checked through the ventilator and found four of them lying on the bed with froth on their mouths, hotel authorities said.

The police were informed immediately.

The family had come from Sipajhar in Darrang district of Assam in a car and checked into the hotel. They went out for dinner and had returned to the hotel at 8 pm, they said. - PTI