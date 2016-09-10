"Everyone knows I was falsely implicated in case sand sent to jail", Mr Shahabuddin said.

After 11-years of imprisonment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and four-time party MP, Mohd Shahabuddin on Saturday morning released from Bhagalpur jail and proceeded to his home town Siwan.

A large number of supporters and party leaders had gathered at the jail gate to welcome Mr Shahabuddin. He left the jail along with caravan of around 600 vehicles.

Draped in white kurta-payjama Mohd Shahabuddin told journalists that if people “like him in white collar…white kurta or jeans he would wear it”.

“It was the court which had sent me to jail and now the court has released me…my release has got nothing to do with politics…judiciary has its own procedures”, said Mr Shahabuddin.

However, the former MP made it clear that Lalu Prasad was his leader.

“Nitish Kumar is a situational chief minister…circumstances had made him the CM”, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Patna High Court had granted bail to him in an eyewitness murder case.

Charged in over three dozen cases of murder and kidnapping he has been languishing in jail for the last 11 years.

At Siwan welcome arches have been made to receive Mr. Shahabuddin. Sweets were distributed, firecrackers were burst at his native village Pratappur on his release.

His wife Hena Shahab and aging father too have expressed happiness over his release from the jail after such a long period.