Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha was on Monday arrested for allegedly obstructing policemen from discharging their duty and damaging public property in Jhunjhunu district.

Mr. Gudha along with few others had allegedly misbehaved with policemen and damaged public property after a man died in a road accident near his village, the police said.

When police went to the spot after the accident, they stopped them from shifting the body, SP (Jhunjhunu) Surendra Kumar Gupta said.

He was arrested under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property act, he said.

Mr. Gudha, a former BSP MLA, was the minister of State in former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot. - PTI