Former Madhya Pradesh Governor Mohammad Shafi Qureshi passed away in Delhi on Monday, a Raj Bhavan official here said. He was 87.

Mr. Qureshi was a prominent leader of Jammu and Kashmir and had also served as former Union Minister.

He was the 19th Governor of Madhya Pradesh and was appointed on June 24, 1993. Mr. Qureshi remained in office till 1998, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra and Industries Minister Rajendra Shukla among others expressed grief over Mr. Qureshi’s demise.