“I will not only provide information but even be a witness in this case”

A senior Haryana police official, who was deputed as security in-charge at former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house, on Tuesday said he can provide “vital information” on the alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Manesar and wrote to the CBI in this regard.

“I have written a letter to the CBI director stating that I was in the security at the house of the then Chief Minister [Bhupinder Singh Hooda] for several years and I was privy to many things there,” Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Deshbandhu said here.

“I wrote, if CBI wants, I am ready to share information and can help the agency in the probe. I will be the first person who can provide information and even give witness in this case [Manesar land scam],” he said.

The DSP, currently posted at Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited at Panchkula, said he had written the letter last Saturday when the CBI conducted raids at the several locations.

On September 3, the CBI carried out searches at several locations, including the residences of Mr. Hooda in Rohtak, in the case of alleged irregularities in acquisition of land in Manesar in Gurgaon, in which farmers were cheated to the tune of Rs. 1,500 crore.