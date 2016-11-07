A youth died after he was washed away by flooded water on Sunday night. Rescuers recovered his body, police said.

NDRF and paramilitary Tripura State Rifles (TSR) engaged to rescue flood affected people in west Tripura and adjoining Sepahijala district. Incessant rains owing to depression in Bay of Bengal have submerged at least 10 municipal wards in Agartala and some areas in city outskirts.

“We have rescued some 400 families and sent them to makeshift relief centre. We are constantly monitoring situation”, West Tripura district magistrate Dr. Milind Ramteke told newsmen on Monday.

The Howrah River on edge of Agartala city which was lacking water over past few years is now flowing at danger level. District administration has issued warnings to the people residing nearby to be cautious and try to move to safer places at their earliest.

350 families have been evacuated in Bishalgarh sub division of Sepahijala district. Displaced people are housed in two relief centres in the district,

Different low lying localities within Agartala municipal corporation limit and outside have been submerged by flooded water. District magistrates and senior revenue department officials were visiting the places and supervising rescue and relief operation.

Rains and rain triggered floods damaged many houses, properties and crops in the districts. Crops were mainly harmed in Sepahijala district.

NDRF teams and units of 2nd battalion of TSR have been pressed into service. District administrations are readying more shelters for displaced people, an official informed.