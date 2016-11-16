Due to the threat of Maoists, around 30 members of five tribal families from the cut-off area of Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district of Odisha have left their village and taken shelter at Kudumulugumma.

Thirty Maoists were killed during the joint anti-Maoist operation by security personnel of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in jungles of Panasaput panchayat of this cut-off area in October. As a retaliatory action, the Left extremists have started targeting innocent tribals alleging them to be police informers due to which their 30 cadres were killed.

The five tribal families are from Dabuguda village. According to them, armed Naxalites had threatened them to leave the village probably suspecting that they had informed police about the scheduled meeting of Maoists in Panasaput panchayat in October.