Five people beaten up on suspicion of carrying beef in Faridabad

: In yet another incident of cow vigilantism, a mob of around a hundred people has allegedly beaten up five persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, near Gosi village in Faridabad on suspicion of carrying beef. While four have been discharged, one of the injured is recuperating at a hospital.

According to the police, the mob surrounded and beat up auto-rickshaw driver and four persons suspecting them of carrying beef on Friday morning. The attackers recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in this connection at Mujesar Police Station.

Station House Officer, Mujesar Police Station, Inspector Vinod Kumar said that efforts were being made to identify and arrest the accused involved in the attack. “We are trying to identify the accused based on the video clip. A case has been registered against them. None will be spared,” said Mr. Kumar.

A case has also been registered against the victims on suspicion of carrying beef and the meat samples have been sent for forensic examination. “Since slaughtering of cow is an offence in Haryana, a case has been registered against the five men as well. The results of the meat sample are awaited,” said Faridabad Police spokesperson.