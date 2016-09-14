Five Naxals, who were allegedly involved in torching vehicles engaged in a road construction last year, were arrested from Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Specific inputs

Acting on specific inputs, the ultras were arrested from the forests of Rampuram village under the Bhopalpatnam police station area by a team of local police on Monday evening, Bijapur Superintendent of Police K.L. Dhurv told PTI.

The accused, Ramesh Durgam (22), Ishtari Durgam (25), Santosh Jhadi (27), Rapur Mahesh (34) and Jhadi Satyanarayan (26), are lower rung members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), he said.

Maoists’ squad

On October 25 last year, at least 37 vehicles and machines engaged in the construction of the Bhopalpatnam-Bhadrakali-Tarlaguda road, were set ablaze by ultras at three different locations.

The accused were allegedly part of Maoists’ squad that set afire the vehicles at a location in Bhopalpattnam, the SP said.- PTI