At least five Karbi Peoples’ Liberation Tiger (KPLT) leaders, cadre and linkmen were apprehended during a joint operation conducted by security forces in Borlangso and Taralangso areas of Karbi Anglong district, a senior police official said on Friday.

A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The KPLT operatives—Jamson Kro alias Kronihang, Sohan Bey, Ranjit Tisso alias Archim, Ben Killing and Mohon Teron—were nabbed from the hideouts in the operations conducted during the last two days by district police and Army personnel of 8 Jat and 1/5 Gorkha regiment, district Superintendent of Police Debojit Deuri told PTI.

The arms recovered include one AK-56 Rifle with 15 live rounds and one magazine, one .32 pistol with one magazine and two live rounds, two live Chinese grenades and two country-made guns.

A case has been filed in this regard at Deithor police station, Deuri added.