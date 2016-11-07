LIVELIHOOD COCERNS:Fishermen of Gokurakuda village collecting their catch from a traditional gill-net near the Rushikulya river rookery in Ganjam district on Sunday.- Photo: Lingaraj Panda

Endangered Olive Ridley turtles have started arriving in the sea near Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam district of Odisha ahead of their mating season.

But their arrival has also led to reduction of yield for the marine fishermen in this region as fishing by big mechanised boats has been banned in the area from November 1 till May 31 for protection of the turtles. The Forest Department has also initiated measures for their protection. Speaking to The Hindu , Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ashis Behera confirmed that Olive Ridleys are being sighted in sea near the rookery coast.

According to the DFO, a special squad comprising of officials of Forest and Marine Fishery departments has started patrolling the sea with two speed boats of the Forest department, one trawler of Fisheries department and another trawler provided by Gopalpur port. Nine on-shore camps have been set up by the Forest department where the turtles usually come to nest. Beach cleaning process would be started soon in region.

But traditional marine fishermen of villages near the rookery, who for generations have revered and protected the Olive Ridleys because of traditional belief, have started to lose income because of the fishing ban. According to sources, through the State Fisheries department these affected fisherman families get subsidised rice from the government.

During the time of fishing ban, only boats less than 15m in length that use small motors are allowed to fish in sea near the coast. These traditional boats cannot go too far into sea, which affects fish catch, said Ch. Babaji of Podampeta village, a marine fisherman and leader of Rushikulya Sea Turtle Conservation and Eco-tourism Club.

According to him during the fishing ban, a large variety of fish are caught from the sea. But fishermen of the Rushikulya rookery coastline fail to avail this opportunity. Added to it the small traditional boats allowed to fish in sea are not capable of reaching far inside the sea to get prawn catch, which provides good income.

M.Panda, a social activist working with marine fishermen, says that marine fishermen start migrating from this region to outside Odisha during this ban period.

This year also the migration has started, he added. Reduced catch also affects production of dry fish and other value-added products of ‘Samudram’, a community-based producer company of marine fisher women of Odisha.

As fish catch is low for local fishermen due to the ban, ‘Samudram’ faces raw material scarcity during these months.